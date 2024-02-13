Robert Plant Announces 2024 Tour With Alison Krauss: See The Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss aren't done touring together yet. On Tuesday (February 13), the duo announced 2024 tour dates in support of their 2021 collaborative album Raise the Roof.

“We’ve been doing this on and off since 2007,” Krauss told Rolling Stone in a new interview, “and it’s just gotten better every time we’ve gotten together.”

The 28-date run begins June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and wraps up September 1 in Vail, Colorado.

See the full list of dates below.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2024 Tour Dates

06/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

06/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

06/07 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

06/08 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park

06/12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

06/14 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

06/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/19 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

08/19 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/21 – Murphy’s, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

08/22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/25 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

08/26 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera

08/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera

08/31 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater

09/01 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater