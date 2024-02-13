Robert Plant Announces 2024 Tour With Alison Krauss: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
February 14, 2024
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss aren't done touring together yet. On Tuesday (February 13), the duo announced 2024 tour dates in support of their 2021 collaborative album Raise the Roof.
“We’ve been doing this on and off since 2007,” Krauss told Rolling Stone in a new interview, “and it’s just gotten better every time we’ve gotten together.”
The 28-date run begins June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and wraps up September 1 in Vail, Colorado.
See the full list of dates below.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2024 Tour Dates
06/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
06/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
06/07 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
06/08 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
06/12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
06/14 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater
06/15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/19 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/09 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival
08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
08/17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
08/19 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/21 – Murphy’s, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
08/22 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
08/24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/25 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
08/26 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera
08/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Santa Fe Opera
08/31 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater
09/01 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater