3 Deputies Charged With Making False Calls About Dead Bodies While On Duty

Three South Carolina deputies have been arrested for allegedly making multiple false reports about finding dead bodies while on duty.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division announced that First Stg. Justin Tyler Reichard, Sgt. Darien Myles Roseau, and Deputy Killian Daniel Loflin were charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated breach of peace.

Officials said that the officers, who worked for the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, made five hoax calls to convenience stores and local municipal law enforcement agencies while working on February 4. The calls were made in four small towns in the county.

During the calls, the officers provided the location of a dead body, prompting a large police response in each instance. No information about a possible motive for the hoax calls has been released.

The deputies were all placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

All three officers were released from prison after posting a $30,000 bond.