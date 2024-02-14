Kentucky Small Town Named One Of The Most Charming Places In America

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 14, 2024

Rural Small Town America Fly-over Photos of Neighborhoods
Photo: Getty Images

What's often overlooked can actually have the most to offer. In this case, that includes beauty and peace.

This month, Reader’s Digest updated its list of small-town gems in every U.S. state which perfectly capture the heart of America:

“Sure, cities like New York and Chicago are big tourist attractions, but there’s nothing like the charm of a small town when you want to book a relaxing weekend getaway, find the best pumpkin patch or make a pit stop on a road trip while checking out one (or more!) of the best RV parks in every state. You’ll definitely want to add a few of these gems to your bucket list!”

Paducah is Kentucky’s most scenic small town with a lot of character:

“Located in southwestern Kentucky, Paducah’s waterfront downtown, with tree-lined brick streets and 19th-century architecture, is bustling with art galleries, antique stores, performance spaces and locally owned cafes. Home to the National Quilt Museum, featuring a 320-piece collection of contemporary quilts and exhibits celebrating traditional quilt-making methods, Paducah is a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts & Folk Art.
Don’t miss: A scenic cruise on one of the many riverboats that launch from the Paducah Riverfront.
Where to stay: If the five rooms at the Belle Louise Historic Guest House aren’t booked up, grab one! This property has charming decor, four-poster beds and soaking tubs.”
