Kentucky Small Town Named One Of The Most Charming Places In America

What's often overlooked can actually have the most to offer. In this case, that includes beauty and peace.

This month, Reader’s Digest updated its list of small-town gems in every U.S. state which perfectly capture the heart of America:

“Sure, cities like New York and Chicago are big tourist attractions, but there’s nothing like the charm of a small town when you want to book a relaxing weekend getaway, find the best pumpkin patch or make a pit stop on a road trip while checking out one (or more!) of the best RV parks in every state. You’ll definitely want to add a few of these gems to your bucket list!”

Paducah is Kentucky’s most scenic small town with a lot of character:

“Located in southwestern Kentucky, Paducah’s waterfront downtown, with tree-lined brick streets and 19th-century architecture, is bustling with art galleries, antique stores, performance spaces and locally owned cafes. Home to the National Quilt Museum, featuring a 320-piece collection of contemporary quilts and exhibits celebrating traditional quilt-making methods, Paducah is a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts & Folk Art.

Don’t miss: A scenic cruise on one of the many riverboats that launch from the Paducah Riverfront.

Where to stay: If the five rooms at the Belle Louise Historic Guest House aren’t booked up, grab one! This property has charming decor, four-poster beds and soaking tubs.”