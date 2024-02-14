Valentine's Day is all about love and ways to showcase it. Traditionally, people exchange gifts, flowers, balloons or chocolate boxes to express their sincere feelings about their loved ones, particularly their partners. However, one popular way to celebrate the day of love is by going out and enjoying a memorable dinner together no matter what stage in a relationship a couple is in.

Yelp recently published a list of its top 100 romantic restaurants in the country for Valentine's Day dinner this year:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as "romantic," "date night" and "valentine," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. We included a maximum of five businesses per city for geographic diversity. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 7, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 7, 2023."

One New Mexico eatery made the cut due to its booming popularity during the holiday, delicious menu and relevance. This noteworthy establishment is called The Love Apple located in Taos.