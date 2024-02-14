Recalled Salad Products In Kentucky Could 'Lead To Serious Consequences'

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is undertaking a voluntary recall of a limited batch of Dole-branded and private label salad kits due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected products share a processing line with a recalled cheese from Rizo-Lopez Foods, where the cheese manufacturer identified a risk of Listeria presence.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals like young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, Listeria infection can lead to serious consequences, including miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The recall is initiated due to the possibility of cross-contamination in certain masterpacks containing cheese potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes from the packaged cheese supplier. As of now, no specific illnesses linked to these products have been reported.

The affected salad kits, available under Dole, President’s Choice and Marketside brands, were distributed across various states in the United States including Kentucky and several provinces in Canada. Consumers are advised to check the package's upper-right-hand corner for lot codes and discard any recalled items.

Dole is actively collaborating with regulatory authorities, and retailers are urged to confirm the removal of the recalled items from their shelves and warehouses. For inquiries, consumers and retailers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 during specified hours.

Ensuring safety, consumers are encouraged to refrain from consuming the recalled products to minimize potential health risks associated with Listeria contamination.