Florida Man Goes Viral For Eating Raw Chicken Every Day
By Zuri Anderson
February 15, 2024
A Florida man is blowing up on Instagram for eating raw chicken every day for 100 days, or until he suffers an illness.
The bold social media star, who only identifies himself as John, embarked on this strange venture on January 19, when he uploaded his first video on the account Raw Chicken Experiment. As the caption indicates, he plans on consuming uncooked poultry until he "gets a tummy ache."
John records himself chowing down on bare chicken breasts along with a serving of raw egg yolks in a cup. Sometimes he'll switch up his content for different stunts, special occasions, or holidays. For Valentine's Day, he helped himself to pieces of chicken stuffed in a heart-shaped chocolate box. In his 25th upload, he stuffs chicken, lettuce, croutons, and other ingredients into a blender and creates a juice.
"The emotions I’ve seen these last few weeks over chicken is extremely interesting," he wrote in the post. "Who knew we had so much anger in our hearts over the temperature of a strangers bird."
A Florida man is eating a raw chicken every day for 100 days to “see what happens” pic.twitter.com/74q1if9e3v— Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 14, 2024
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cooking your chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Eating raw or undercooked chicken could put one at risk of contracting a foodborne illness from salmonella. Officials estimate about 1 million people get sick from eating contaminated poultry every year.
In an interview with Vice, John said he's simply doing this for his own personal research and is aware of the potential risks.
"If something happens to me, it’s my fault, but I'm pretty sure I'll be fine," he remarked.
Despite lots of generating thousands of views off his eyebrow-raising challenge, he warns people not to emulate what he's doing.
“I try to put disclaimers up all the time that I don’t think anyone else should do this,” John told reporters. “Even in my nutritional research, there are better raw foods to be eating, like beef. This is just a personal experiment for me.”