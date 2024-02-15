Florida Man Goes Viral For Eating Raw Chicken Every Day

A Florida man is blowing up on Instagram for eating raw chicken every day for 100 days, or until he suffers an illness.

The bold social media star, who only identifies himself as John, embarked on this strange venture on January 19, when he uploaded his first video on the account Raw Chicken Experiment. As the caption indicates, he plans on consuming uncooked poultry until he "gets a tummy ache."

John records himself chowing down on bare chicken breasts along with a serving of raw egg yolks in a cup. Sometimes he'll switch up his content for different stunts, special occasions, or holidays. For Valentine's Day, he helped himself to pieces of chicken stuffed in a heart-shaped chocolate box. In his 25th upload, he stuffs chicken, lettuce, croutons, and other ingredients into a blender and creates a juice.

"The emotions I’ve seen these last few weeks over chicken is extremely interesting," he wrote in the post. "Who knew we had so much anger in our hearts over the temperature of a strangers bird."