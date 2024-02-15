"Also I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends," he continued. "My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day."



Ye's comments about the Super Bowl come in response to rumors that Swift allegedly had West removed from his seats at the big game. According to a claim made by former NFL player Brandon Marshall, the Chicago native allegedly bought tickets for seats directly in front of the suite Swift was located at in an effort to photobomb her. However, the alleged plan fell through after Swift allegedly made some calls and had the rapper removed from the Allegiant Stadium.



Not only does Ye deny the reports, but there's evidence to back him up. He was spotted in several photos while inside the stadium during the game. None of those photos show him anywhere near Swift's seats. West's defense of Swift comes as a shock to some fans, especially those who remember the moment when he crashed Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMA's. Now it seems like he's all in on the Swiftie movement.