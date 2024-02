New Footage Of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Post-Super Bowl Moment Released

"Thank you for coming, baby," Kelce said.

"Oh, I cannot believe that," Swift said. "I can't believe you. How did you do that?"

"Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for coming halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best," Kelce said. "Was it electric?"

"It was unbelievable," Swift responded after kissing Kelce.

Kelce recorded a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards, which included a seven-yard first down catch to setup Mecole Hardman's game-winning touchdown on the following play. The Chiefs have now won their third Super Bowl in five years, beginning and solidifying their dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

Swift's Super Bowl attendance came hours after a private plane labeled 'The Football Era' completed its flight from Japan to Los Angeles after her 'Eras Tour' concert at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. The singer has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September.

Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December, praising Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City.

Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”