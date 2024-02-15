Post Malone Seemingly Reveals Sneak Peek Of Luke Combs Collab

By Kelly Fisher

February 15, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone seemingly hinted at an upcoming collaboration with country megastar Luke Combs in a video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon (February 15). The “Sunflower” hitmaker appeared to reveal a sneak peek when he posted a snippet of the unreleased song, simply captioning it with a beer emoji and tagging Combs. The teaser quickly drew eager comments from fans and from others in the country music community, including Comb’s wife Nicole Combs, ERNEST, Callista Clark and RaeLynn, to name a few.

If Posty is teasing a collaboration with the “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” star, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s crossed boundaries into the country music genre. In November, for example, Post Malone took the Bridgestone Arena stage in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. He joined One Thing At A Time star Morgan Wallen and country-rock artist HARDY for a collaborative performance during the 57th annual CMA Awards. Wallen and HARDY covered “John Deere Green” and added Post Malone for “Pickup Man,” honoring the late Joe Diffie in a surprise tribute. The tribute performance foreshadowed HARDY’s DIFFTAPE announcement. He’s set to release the Diffie-inspired project — the third installment of his HIXTAPE albums — next month.

It wasn’t clear as of publication time when Post Malone might release a collab with Combs. Listen to the teaser he posted here:

