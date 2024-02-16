Girlfriends Bring The Pop Punk Vibes On New Anthem 'Shut Up & Kiss Me'

Girlfriends, the duo comprised of Travis Mills and Nick Gross, brought fans a special treat for Valentine's Day this year, their brand new pop punk anthem, "shut up & kiss me."

In "shut up & kiss me," the band sings, "My hopes are high my hands are cold/ I wouldn't hate having yours to hold/ If this is it just tell me now/ Tonite is freaking me out," then picking back up in the chorus with, "You said do you think I talk too much/ I got a good idea/ Honestly I wish that you'd shut up/ Shut up and kiss me."

In a statement, the guys explained of their new song, "'shut up & kiss me' is the epitome of what inspired us to make music to begin with. Fast, loud and fun. It's about trusting your gut, taking a risk and wearing your heart on your sleeve while doing it."

Mills and Gross recently joined Verswire, the label headed up by blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Sherry Saeedi. The band said of their new partnership, "Never conform & never give up. In a world that is easily influenced to glorify the negative, we transform our pain into our purpose. To listen with an open mind, to love with a broken heart and to learn from our mistakes creating a future we can be proud of. No risk is too big, no dream is too small and nothing is off limits."

Fans can catch girlfriends live as the duo will be joining Avril Lavigne on her "Greatest Hits Tour," which kicks off this summer on August 14th.