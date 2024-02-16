Megan Thee Stallion, Nike Debut Long-Awaited 'Hot Girls Systems' Collection
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2024
After spending the past few months working on her fitness, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted her first-ever collaboration with Nike.
On Thursday, February 15, Meg and Nike launched her "Hot Girl Systems" collection on the Houston rapper's birthday. Their joint venture is finally available as part of the footwear and apparel brand's Nike by You program. It includes her Nike By You Air Max 97 sneakers, which fans can customize with four colorways to choose from: “Queen Flame,” “Tina Snow,” “Hottie” and “Dark Flame.” The shoes also comes with a glittery trim and silver "Hottie" charms.
“It was a natural fit,” she told Essence. “Inclusivity was a key part of the design process. It was really important to me to make this collection available to all the Hotties, which is why we were able to offer flexible sizing options from as small as extra small to 4X. Nike saw the vision and I’m thankful for how collaborative they’ve been during this entire process.”
In addition to the kicks, Meg also debuted a new line of apparel including Nike Pro shorts, sports bras, a bodysuit as well as a bomber jacket with removable straps and sleeves. Her fresh line of clothing will available in all sizes from XS to 4X. Fans can use her new products and join the "Cobra" rapper on her fitness journey. Beginning March 4, all hotties can knock out two new workouts with Meg exclusively on the Nike Training Club app.
Megan Thee Stallion first signed with Nike in 2021, and has ben working on the collaboration ever since. Hot Girl Meg decided to tease some of the items in her collection in a series of workout videos that went viral over the past several months. Megan Thee Stallion x Nike's "Hot Girl Systems" apparel collaboration is out now and the Nike By You Air Max 97 capsule drops February 20. Get a closer look at the collection below.
Megan Thee Stallion x Nike "Hot Girl Systems" Collection drops this month 🥵💪 pic.twitter.com/urxvghZ8cJ— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) February 12, 2024
This is the Nike Air Max 97 “Hot Girl Systems” collection within the “Nike By You” program. You will have the opportunity create their own Air Max 97 design, that will arrive in 4 base colourways.— The Toe Box 🇨🇦 (@TheToeBox_) February 16, 2024
Customizations include air bags, lace dubraes, outsoles, heel accessories & more pic.twitter.com/aLXo05IKNE