Paul McCartney's Beloved Bass Gets Returned 50 Years After Being Stolen

Paul McCartney has been reunited with his beloved Höfner bass more than 50 years after it was stolen, thanks to a grassroots campaign dedicated to finding the famed instrument.

"Following the launch of last year's Lost Bass project, Paul’s 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned. The guitar has been authenticated by Höfner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved," reads a statement posted on Macca's website.

The Lost Bass Project, which actually began in 2018 but didn't pick up steam until last year, shared the detailed story on its website. "We received information about the actual theft, that it had been stolen from the back of a 3 ton van during the night of 10th October 1972, in the Notting Hill area of London. This was the breakthrough we needed," they explained before revealing how they pieced together who was currently in possession of the bass.

The Höfner 500/1 Violin Bass is the first bass McCartney ever bought. He purchased it in 1961 for £30 ($38) in Hamburg, Germany. The instrument has been called the most important bass in history for its role in some of The Beatles' biggest singles, including "Love Me Do," "She Loves You," and "Twist and Shout."