George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel For Misusing Cameo Videos

Disgraced Congressman George Santos has filed a lawsuit against late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel for copyright infringement, fraud, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

Santos claims that Kimmel requested over a dozen videos on Cameo using "phony names and narratives."

Cameo is a website where celebrities can sell short, personalized videos of themselves.

The lawsuit says that when Kimmel ordered the videos, he "chose the personal use licenses for all the Cameo videos with the intention to violate such licenses by broadcasting and commercially exploiting the Cameo videos on national television."

Kimmel aired the videos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during a segment called "Will Santos Say It?"

In one episode, Kimmel joked about getting sued by Santos.

"Could you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for a fraud? I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true," Kimmel said. "So since I started buying his videos, his rates went way up to $500 apiece. He should be thanking me for buying these videos."

One day after that episode aired, Santos' lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimmel.

Santos is seeking $750,000 in damages.