Man Mauled To Death By Lion After Entering Enclosure To Take A Selfie

A 43-year-old man was mauled to death after entering the lion enclosure at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, India.

Police told the Times of India that the man, identified as Prahalad Gurjar, climbed to the top of a water tower and jumped down into the enclosure so he could take a selfie with the lion. He also had to scale a four-foot wall and a six-foot-tall iron fence to reach the interior section of the lion's enclosure.

Authorities said that Gurjar appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Once the lion saw Gurjar, it rushed across the enclosure and attacked him. Times of India reporter Sudhakar Udumula said that Gurjar tried to climb a tree to get to safety, but within ten minutes, he was dead.

The Hindustan Times reported that Gurjar only suffered a neck injury where the lion bit him and that he likely bled out.

Workers at the zoo lured the lion into a cage outside the enclosure so they could go inside and recover Gurjar's remains.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.