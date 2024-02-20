Earlier that day, the Good Luck Charlie star made headlines after discussing her company with CNBC, calling it "a data highway between Earth and space." Fans have been semi-aware that Mendler had been studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School but it wasn't until Monday's announcement that they realized how much work she's been putting into.

“Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite," she said. Northwood's goal is to mass-produce ground stations that connect to satellites in space.

Mendler also revealed that she started working on the company with co-founders Griffin Cleverly, her husband, and Shaurya Luthra. “While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” Mendler said. “For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people."