Bridgit Mendler Reveals She's A Mother Following Huge Career Update
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 20, 2024
Bridgit Mendler spent Monday, February 19th, shocking fans with several exciting announcements. After revealing she had launched a space startup called Northwood Space and would serve as CEO, the former Disney Channel star went on to share that she's a mother!
"The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy," Mendler wrote on Twitter on Monday night. "Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is." She also shared a far-away photo showing her kneeling next to her son on the beach.
that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso
Earlier that day, the Good Luck Charlie star made headlines after discussing her company with CNBC, calling it "a data highway between Earth and space." Fans have been semi-aware that Mendler had been studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School but it wasn't until Monday's announcement that they realized how much work she's been putting into.
“Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite," she said. Northwood's goal is to mass-produce ground stations that connect to satellites in space.
Mendler also revealed that she started working on the company with co-founders Griffin Cleverly, her husband, and Shaurya Luthra. “While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” Mendler said. “For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people."
Expect the unexpected!— Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 19, 2024
So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc
At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing… https://t.co/JwtEuTOTJI