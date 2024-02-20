Charlamagne Wants President Joe Biden To Let VP Harris 'Take The Wheel'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2024
Charlamagne Tha God wants to see more of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.
On Sunday night, February 18, the co-host of The Breakfast Club sat down with Jon Karl of ABC's "This Week" and discussed his views on the Democratic ticket as the countdown to Election Day continues. Charlamagne told Karl that President Joe Biden is an "uninspiring candidate" who doesn't make anyone want to listen to him. He also suggested that President Biden should be leaning on more "charismatic" people on his team like Vice President Harris and other surrogates.
"He has no main character energy at all. None," Charlamagne said.
With the president's age aside, Charlamagne thinks there's more Biden can do to be more sincere about his truth. Eventually, he turned his attention to Vice President Harris, who has yet to meet his expectations. Charlamagne declined to endorse any of the candidates, however, he believes there's still time for Harris to prove herself among voters regardless of their party affiliation.
"Yes President Biden needs to let VP Kamala Harris take the wheel a lot more," Charlamagne wrote in an Instagram caption. "I want to see her going on Fox News with the same energy she used to have in those Senate Hearings. The Biden campaign clearly needs that energy. Let’s Discuss……"
