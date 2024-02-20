Florida Woman Disappears In Spain, Was Taken Against Her Will, Friend Says

Authorities in Spain are searching for an American woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Ana Maria Knezevich, 40, was reported missing on February 5 after she failed to show up at a train station in Madrid to take a trip to Barcelona with a friend.

Knezevich's friend, Sanna Rameau, told Fox News that she last heard from her on February 2, when she sent her a message on WhatsApp telling her that she met a man.

"I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house about 2h (hours) from Madrid. We are going there now, and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back," Knezevich wrote.

Rameau believes that Knezevich was kidnapped.

"Someone has taken her against her will. She has not left on her own. That's out of the question," she said.

She told Fox that Knezevich sent messages to several other friends, but they did not appear to be written by her. Rameau explained that while Knezevich is fluent in both English and Spanish, the text messages were written in poorly translated Spanish.

Rameau also noted that somebody spray-painted security cameras in the apartment building where Knezevich was staying. Other security cameras in the building were also disabled.

Spanish officials said they have put up missing persons flyers but have not received any tips about her whereabouts.