Michigan Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Michigan?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Detroit, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Michigan city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Michigan in 2024 is Ann Arbor. The cost of living in Ann Arbor is 1% less expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Ann Arbor is another college town, home to the University of Michigan. In 2021, the university awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, giving employers in the state a new batch of potential members of the workforce."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.