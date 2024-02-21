5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Sand Hole Collapses At Florida Beach

A collapsing sand hole killed a 5-year-old girl and left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition at a South Florida beach, according to NBC 6 Miami. The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon (February 20) in the 4400 block of El Mar Drive a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Broward County deputies and paramedics responded to the scene around 3:16 p.m., and the young children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Officials later confirmed the girl passed away, and the boy remains critical. No word on his condition as of Wednesday morning (February 21).

According to witnesses, the children the digging a hole on the beach and playing around before the ground gave way, burying the kids alive. Sandra King, a spokesperson for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, told reporters the sand hole was about 5 to 6 feet deep.

Bystander video captured beachgoers using their hands to dig in an attempt to save the trapped children. Rescue crews reportedly used shovels to dig the kids out with the assistance of Good Samaritans, King reported. Support boards were also used to keep the sand from collapsing further in during the rescue.

It's unclear how long the kids were buried. Authorities haven't identified the victims.