Colorado Eateries Make List Of 'Top 100 Pizza Spots' In The U.S.

Nothing hits like a warm, cheesy slice of pizza. The United States has thousands of restaurants ready to serve up all sorts of pies, which can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Some of the most exciting parts of a pizza are the oodles of toppings, from classic ingredients like pepperoni to indulgent additions.

If you're a certified pizza lover, Yelp unveiled a special list for you. The review site released the 2024 list of the "Top 100 Pizza Spots" in America, according to Yelp Elites. Here's how they determined their picks:

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 5, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 5, 2023."

Three eateries in Colorado graced this year's list, ranging from acclaimed spots and eccentric restaurants to cozy, no-frills establishments:

Osteria Marco (Denver)

Marco’s Coal Fired – Ballpark (Denver)

Woody’s Woodfired Pizza & Watering Hole (Golden)

Here are the Top 10 pizza spots in the country, according to Yelp:

Pequod’s Pizzeria (Chicago, Illinois) Bestia (Los Angeles, California) Lombardi’s Pizza (New York, New York) Mama D’s Italian Kitchen (Newport Beach) Base Camp Pizza Co. (South Lake Tahoe, California) Secret Pizza (Las Vegas, Nevada) Prince Street Pizza (New York, New York) Olio e Più (New York, New York) Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman (Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii) CUCINA urbana (San Diego, California)

Check out the full roundup on yelp.com.