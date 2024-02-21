Driver Runs Over Restaurant Server After Dispute Over Unpaid Bill

Authorities in Michigan are searching for a couple in their 50s accused of running over a restaurant server after refusing to pay their bill. The Keego Harbor Police Department said that the couple went to El Camino Restaurant on Friday (February 16) but left after getting into an argument over the service with the waitress.

The couple got into their car, a black 2005-2009 Mercedes C-Class with later-generation wheels, and started to drive away. The waitress then rushed outside and confronted them about the unpaid bill.

The driver stopped, rolled down the window, and laughed at the server, Keirah Stack. The driver then drove around Stack, but she ran back toward the car and stood in front of it. The driver then accelerated and ran over Stack as they fled the scene.

She suffered bruises and cuts on her ankles and knees but did not have any broken bones.

"I'm just extremely sore," Stack told WXYZ. "I have an infection in my knee now, basically learning to walk all over again."

Stack told the news station that the couple wasn't satisfied with their food and drinks.

"She was unsatisfied with her drink; he said his beer was flat, so I proceed to make them more margaritas. I made them about three rounds of margaritas because they were not satisfied with any of the margaritas they had," Stack explained. "After they drank about half of the margarita, they'd complain and ask for another one."

After the couple finished eating their appetizers, they complained that the entrees were taking too long and decided to get up and leave.

"She said, 'No, we're just going to leave.' I said, 'OK, I'll bring your tab over.' As I start bringing the tab over, they get up and walk out, and I said, 'Absolutely not,'" Stack said.

Stack said that she planned to go outside to write down their license plate number but decided to confront them when they stopped and rolled down the window.

Investigators are still trying to identify the couple and have asked the public for help.

"Anyone with information on the identity of the occupants is asked to contact Det. Robert Barnes at the Keego Harbor Police Department via email or phone. barnes@khpd.org or 248-682-3030."