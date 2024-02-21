'Highly Venomous' Snake Discovered Sleeping On Homeowner's Toilet

A homeowner in Australia was shocked after finding a snake sleeping on their toilet, Newsweek reported.

OzCapture Snake Relocation shared a story about finding the "highly venomous" snake at a home in Greenbank, Queensland.

"Occasional you get that new situation or scenario on a callout that instantly becomes one for the memory bank and a story to tell down the track. Does it honestly get any more 'Aussie' than this?" snake wrangler Ozzie Lawrence wrote. "What made this callout so different for myself at Greenbank was that this wasn't your typical snake in a home, bathroom, or toilet."

Lawrence said that the snake was a red-bellied black snake, which is relatively common along the eastern coast of Australia. The snake is highly venomous, and its bite can cause numerous symptoms, including "bleeding and/or swelling at the bite site, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, sweating, local or general muscle pain and weakness, and red-brown urine (due to myoglobin being released from damaged muscle tissue)," according to the Australian Museum.

However, the bites are rarely fatal to humans. The museum noted that red-bellied black snakes rarely attack humans and will freeze or try to slither into hiding when they come near people. The snakes will only attack if they are cornered or attacked first.

Lawrence shared photos of the snake sleeping on the toilet in the Facebook post.