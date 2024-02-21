The update comes a few days after a judge dismissed his drug possession charge and reinstated his bond. The "Super Gremlin" rapper was arrested back in December after police discovered him asleep in his vehicle. A police officer who examined a white substance found around his mouth claimed it tested positive for cocaine. However, it was later discovered that the white substance was actually oxycodone. The artist has had a prescription for oxycodone since July 2022, which was a few months after he was shot in the leg at a Super Bowl after-party hosted by Justin Bieber.



Despite his brief incarceration, Kodak Black continued to keep his music career moving. He appeared alongside Doja Cat on Jeymes Samuel's soundtrack for The Book of Clarence. He also dropped two new songs "11 a.m. In Malibu" and "Shampoo." He delivered the visuals for the latter track on Monday. Kodak will return home just in time to welcome his fourth child into the world.

