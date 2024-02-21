Letitia James Prepared To Seize Trump's Buildings If He Can't Pay Fine

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is prepared to seize properties owned by former President Donald Trump to pay off the $354 million he was fined following a civil fraud trial.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James told ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

"We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," James said.

40 Wall Street is the address of The Trump Building in lower Manhattan. Trump also owns Trump Tower, located in midtown at 725 5th Avenue.

Trump appealed the civil fraud judgment, claiming that he and his company did nothing wrong when they submitted false records that inflated the value of his properties while applying for loans.

James believes the case against Trump is strong and said she is "very confident" the ruling will be upheld on appeal.

"Financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive amount of fraud. It wasn't just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering," James said.