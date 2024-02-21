Los Angeles-Bound Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat Written In Bathroom
By Bill Galluccio
February 21, 2024
A Los Angeles-bound United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing because of a bomb threat.
Passenger Rashad Robinson posted on X that somebody wrote a bomb threat on the window in the bathroom, forcing the plane to divert to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
"On a united flight from Newark to LAX — someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat on the bathroom window and now we've made an emergency landing in Chicago. We forced to leave all of our stuff on the plane and have no idea what is happening next," he wrote.
On a united flight from Newark to LAX — someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat on the bathroom window and now we’ve made an emergency landing in Chicago. We forced to leave all of our stuff on the plane and have no idea what is happening next pic.twitter.com/6P6BLLHa2l— Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) February 21, 2024
Once the plane landed, the passengers disembarked and were bussed to a secure area.
"United flight 1533 diverted to Chicago this morning due to a potential security concern. The flight landed safely and met local law enforcement upon arrival. Customers deplaned, and we expect the flight to depart for Los Angeles later this afternoon," the airline said in a statement.
According to WLS, a passenger on the flight got into a physical altercation with members of the flight crew and other passengers.
WBBM reported that a bomb-sniffing police dog identified a suspicious bag, and a robot was called to remove it. Investigators were speaking to the passenger who checked the bag.