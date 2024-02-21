Los Angeles-Bound Flight Diverted After Bomb Threat Written In Bathroom

A Los Angeles-bound United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing because of a bomb threat.

Passenger Rashad Robinson posted on X that somebody wrote a bomb threat on the window in the bathroom, forcing the plane to divert to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

"On a united flight from Newark to LAX — someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat on the bathroom window and now we've made an emergency landing in Chicago. We forced to leave all of our stuff on the plane and have no idea what is happening next," he wrote.