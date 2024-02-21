Louder Than Life Recruits Some Of The Biggest Names In Rock For 2024 Lineup

Louder Than Life announced its 2024 lineup on Wednesday (February 21), which includes headlining sets from Slipknot, Korn, Mötley Crüe, and a newly reunited Slayer.

"We're thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” festival promoter Danny Wimmer said in a statement. ”I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet!”

The lineup also includes performances from Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, In This Moment, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Sum 41, Three 6 Mafia, Seether, Tom Morello, Anthrax, Mastodon, Clutch, Highly Suspect, Body Count, Spiritbox, Sevendust, Poppy, Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones Classics, PUP, Helmet, Soul Glo, Show Me the Body, HEALTH, and more.

The four-day festival is set to take place September 26-29 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentrucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Get ticket info at Louder Than Life's official website and see the full lineup below.