“Cocaine sticking to your gums like tables/If you don’t like this s**t then you can leaf like basil," Vaughn raps in the chorus. "His back got batteries, we jump ’em like cables, The Feds on scope so fiends pulling off the labels/I don’t really wanna hear that s**t, n***a, I don’t really wanna hear your problems/I don’t really wanna hear that s**t, n***a, If you don’t like it go and get a job.”



Ray Vaughn's badass single is just a preview of what's to come from the Los Angeles rapper. His fresh track arrived a day after he and Push teased their collaboration on social media. In a post he made on X/Twitter Tuesday, the other half of The Clipse tagged Ray and told him "be clear of your peers." Vaughn took the post over to Instagram where he replied, "Trust me i’m paying close attention."



Vaughn's latest song arrives shortly after he supported labelmate Isaiah Rashad during his Cilvia Demo 10-year anniversary tour, and nearly two years after Vaughn dropped his previous single "Mannequin." In addition to his new single, Ray Vaughn will release the official music video for "Problems" as well as another version of the song crafted by production collective Triangle Park. Both will arrive this Friday.



For now, listen to Ray Vaughn and Pusha T on "Problems" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE