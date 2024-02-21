With travel comes an abundance of benefits.

It delivers the promise of discovering the unknown, tasting diverse flavors and creating connections with cultures beyond our own.

People are drawn to travel not just for the destinations, but for the pure joy of unraveling the mysteries of unfamiliar surroundings, savoring the thrill of the possibilities and collecting a treasury of memories that release us from routine.

Thrillist has gathered a list of the most beautiful springtime destination in the country:

“After a long and dreary hibernation season, it's always nice to stop and smell the flowers come spring, when a whole world of color opens up, often overwhelming our senses (and sinuses) and reminding us, forcefully, to see the beauty around us.

Chasing spring’s mighty colors makes for a celebratory kind of journey, and if you’re still in the year of the road trip (and aren’t we all?), reaching that beauty doesn’t have to be too far from home. To get you out there, we’ve scouted out some of the best places to enjoy the outdoors this spring, with each of these destinations offering a healthy dose of wildflowers, the promise of birds and breezes, and a serious detox from those winter blues. Here’s where to travel around the US this spring.”

Texas Hill Country was recognized:

“In the vast expanse of "real Texas" extending west from Austin and north from San Antonio, the rolling terrain of Texas Hill Country truly pops in spring when the bluebonnets come into full bloom. Peep the bright blues, whites, yellows, and purples sprouting up from the grassy hills along endless miles of two-lane Texas tarmac, passing through dusty old cowboy towns with scenic caverns, rivers, and swimming holes up along the way. Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area is a prime spot for bluebonnet peeping. Follow your flower sightings up with a wine tasting—a must-do in Texas Hill Country.”