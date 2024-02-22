All The Reasons To Try The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Some eating establishments have been in communities for years on end, earning them the title of local treasures.

Love Food has paid tribute to these restaurants with a published list of the most historic fast food joint in every U.S. state:

"You don't have to look far to find fantastic fast food in the US, but there's far more to the scene than just the giant chains. Each state has its own regional specialties and independent spots that have been slinging classic American fare for decades. From longstanding burger joints that have stood the test of time to places that have served fries and fried chicken for generations, these are some of the oldest fast food joints in the country."

In Arizona, Lucky Wishbone in Tucson is the most recommended spot. It has been serving mouth-watering American classic dishes for several decades:

"Arizona is home to its own Lucky Wishbone – in this case, a small chain of fast food joints that specialize in breaded and deep-fried chicken strips, butterfly shrimp, and 'steak fingers.' The first Lucky Wishbone opened on a hot day back in 1953; there are now eight locations in the Tucson area, making it a true local favorite."