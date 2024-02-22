All The Reasons To Try The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Kentucky

Some eating establishments have been in communities for years on end, earning them the title of local treasures.

Love Food has paid tribute to these restaurants with a published list of the most historic fast food joint in every U.S. state:

"You don't have to look far to find fantastic fast food in the US, but there's far more to the scene than just the giant chains. Each state has its own regional specialties and independent spots that have been slinging classic American fare for decades. From longstanding burger joints that have stood the test of time to places that have served fries and fried chicken for generations, these are some of the oldest fast food joints in the country."

In Kentucky, Mike Linnig’s Restaurant in Louisville is the most recommended spot. It has been serving mouth-watering American classic dishes for several decades:

"Specializing in breaded and deep-fried fish and other seafood items, this place has been a Louisville institution since 1925. It started as a little roadside fish stand run by Mike Linnig and at one time had facilities for square dancing and other activities. Mike passed away in 1966, but his legacy remains as a third generation of his family continues to serve fish sandwiches, plates of fish and chips, fried clam strips, and other regional specialties. The restaurant closes for the winter season, from November through to the end of January."