All The Reasons To Try The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Nevada

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 22, 2024

hamburgers and hotdogs cooking on flaming grill
Photo: Getty Images

Some eating establishments have been in communities for years on end, earning them the title of local treasures.

Love Food has paid tribute to these restaurants with a published list of the most historic fast food joint in every U.S. state:

"You don't have to look far to find fantastic fast food in the US, but there's far more to the scene than just the giant chains. Each state has its own regional specialties and independent spots that have been slinging classic American fare for decades. From longstanding burger joints that have stood the test of time to places that have served fries and fried chicken for generations, these are some of the oldest fast food joints in the country."

In Nevada, Gold ‘n’ Silver Inn in Reno is the most recommended spot. It has been serving mouth-watering American classic dishes for several decades:

"Billed as Reno’s oldest casual dining restaurant, the Gold ‘n’ Silver Inn is a family-run spot that first opened in 1956. Because this is Nevada, the restaurant is open 24/7 and includes a fleet of poker and slot machines. The menu consists of unpretentious fast food items like hamburgers, jumbo hot dogs and chicken wings, as well as plenty of classic comfort food dishes."
