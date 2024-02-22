All The Reasons To Try The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In New Mexico

Some eating establishments have been in communities for years on end, earning them the title of local treasures.

Love Food has paid tribute to these restaurants with a published list of the most historic fast food joint in every U.S. state:

"You don't have to look far to find fantastic fast food in the US, but there's far more to the scene than just the giant chains. Each state has its own regional specialties and independent spots that have been slinging classic American fare for decades. From longstanding burger joints that have stood the test of time to places that have served fries and fried chicken for generations, these are some of the oldest fast food joints in the country."

In New Mexico, Blake’s Lotaburger in Albuquerque is the most recommended spot. It has been serving mouth-watering American classic dishes for several decades:

"Today, Blake’s Lotaburger looks like a typical modern fast food chain, but this beloved regional brand got its start back in 1952. There are now Blake’s locations in Arizona and Texas, as well as throughout New Mexico and people continue to clamor for the signature burgers with a hit of Hatch Valley green chile. True to its southwest roots, hearty breakfast burritos and chili con carne feature on the menu, too."