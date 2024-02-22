Artist Plans To Marry An AI Hologram Created Using Traits Of Her Exes

An artist is set to become the first person to marry an AI hologram this summer, according to a report from Business Insider. Alicia Framis created the hologram, named AILex, using some of the traits of her exes to "satisfy all of her emotional needs."

Framis will marry the hologram in a ceremony at the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

"I have always wanted to push art further, and now I am exploring how AI with art can decrease the feeling of loneliness in humans. We know that robots and holograms will become personal. In my case, I want to develop an artistic way for an artist, in this case, me, to develop a relationship with a hologram and explore how this relationship will come to be," Framis said on her website.

In a press release about the marriage, Framis explained there are many unknowns as she prepares to marry a hologram. For example, she wonders if she will be able to open up a joint bank account with her holographic husband.

Framis is working with the Rabobank Art Collection on other projects involving holograms, including creating a house designed for a human and hologram.