Colorado Spot Among The Best Spring Break Destinations In The U.S.

Spring break is around the corner, meaning families, students, or people who want to take advantage of special deals, will be traveling. Party cities, beach towns, and all sorts of destinations are gearing up for an influx of excited visitors ready to live it up for a week.

If you're still deciding where to go during spring break, Full Suitcase, a family travel blog, revealed the best Spring Break travel destinations in the country. The roundup includes a mix of different locations, from mountain towns and theme parks to natural features and renowned cities.

Writers featured an iconic part of Colorado's natural landscape in the list, and it's the Rocky Mountains! Not only do thousands of people flock to the titular national park every year, but several exciting mountain towns and fascinating spots are nearby. Here's a snippet of what makes the Rockies worth your spring break visit, according to the website:

"Colorado mountains is a fantastic place to be for spring break with your family. Sunny blue skies and warmer days make March and the beginning of April one of the best times for snow holidays in Colorado Rocky Mountains. If it’s not sunny, then it’s probably snowing, which means fresh powder for great skiing and snowboarding conditions. By March and April, all ski lifts and runs are likely open at each ski resort since the snow base layer has been all established by this time of year."