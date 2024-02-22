The hard-hitting track is her first single of 2024. It comes after her impressive run last year with the release of tracks like "Outside Widdit," "Bunny Hop," "Expensive Taste" and "No Hands" with Tay Money.



Born in Chicago and raised in Miami, the 22-year-old artist launched her career in 2021 with songs like "Better Life," "Go Ooh," "Bad Attitude," and "Woo Tang." She made her official debut in 2022 when she dropped her $o$o World project, which was executive produced by LunchMoney Lewis. Her first body of work holds 14 tracks includes collaborations with Roc Nation rapper Bobby Fishscale, C Glizzy, singer Savannah Cristina, and Nelle. It also features production from JulianBeatz, SFL Xavi, TheonlyDiet, Toju, BrianXWhite, Diem, and SoundsbyBreezy.



Listen to Lil $o$o's new song below.