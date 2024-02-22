Lil Soso Flaunts All Her 'Enhancements' On LunchMoney Lewis-Produced Single
By Tony M. Centeno
February 22, 2024
Lil $o$o is back with a fresh banger for the ladies.
The Florida rapper recently released her new single "Enhancements" via Black 17 Media/The Orchard. On the record produced by LunchMoney Lewis and TheOnlyDiet, $o$o delivers slick bars that celebrate all the make-up artists, nail techs, and hairdressers who make all the "enhancements" that women love. She also dropped a preview for the song's upcoming music video, which you can see below. In it, $o$o and her crew do everything they can to turn up wherever beauty is sold from nail salons to hair stores.
The hard-hitting track is her first single of 2024. It comes after her impressive run last year with the release of tracks like "Outside Widdit," "Bunny Hop," "Expensive Taste" and "No Hands" with Tay Money.
Born in Chicago and raised in Miami, the 22-year-old artist launched her career in 2021 with songs like "Better Life," "Go Ooh," "Bad Attitude," and "Woo Tang." She made her official debut in 2022 when she dropped her $o$o World project, which was executive produced by LunchMoney Lewis. Her first body of work holds 14 tracks includes collaborations with Roc Nation rapper Bobby Fishscale, C Glizzy, singer Savannah Cristina, and Nelle. It also features production from JulianBeatz, SFL Xavi, TheonlyDiet, Toju, BrianXWhite, Diem, and SoundsbyBreezy.
Listen to Lil $o$o's new song below.