Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $348 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall

February 22, 2024

Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots
Photo: Getty Images

Saturday's (February 24) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $376 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $348 million drawing Wednesday (February 21) night.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 4-27-33-41-42

POWERBALL: 14

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Grand Blanc, Michigan, won the $842.2 million drawing on January 1. The Powerball jackpot previously reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11, which was the second-largest drawing in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion four times.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million regardless of the size of the drawing. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.