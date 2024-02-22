Recalled Baby Vitamins Sold In California Could Pose Serious Health Risks

Nordic Naturals voluntarily recalled one lot of their Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid on February 17th due to elevated levels of vitamin D3. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the level of D3 contained in the recalled product can be dangerous to infants if taken for a prolonged period of time.

Consuming the product for an extended period of time could cause vomiting, loss of appetite, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and the "inability to thrive" in infants.

Nordic Naturals' Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid products with lot number 234909 and an expiration date of December 2025 should be disposed of immediately. The FDA mentioned that the company has already reached out to "distributors, retailers and customers" via email to inform them of the recall. Customers who purchased this product can return it to retailers for a refund. One fifth of the recalled supply has already been returned to stores.

3,800 products were affected by the recall due to an "isolated manufacturing error." No adverse side effects have been reported as of February 19th. Symptoms should be reported to www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm. Customers with additional questions are encouraged to contact Nordic Naturals at customerservice@nordicnaturals.com or 888-294-7440.

For more information and to see photos of the recalled product visit FDA.gov.