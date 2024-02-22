Recalled Baby Vitamins Sold In California Could Pose Serious Health Risks

By Logan DeLoye

February 22, 2024

Caucasian mother taking crying baby's temperature
Photo: Tetra images RF

Nordic Naturals voluntarily recalled one lot of their Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid on February 17th due to elevated levels of vitamin D3. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the level of D3 contained in the recalled product can be dangerous to infants if taken for a prolonged period of time.

Consuming the product for an extended period of time could cause vomiting, loss of appetite, extreme thirst, frequent urination, and the "inability to thrive" in infants.

Nordic Naturals' Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid products with lot number 234909 and an expiration date of December 2025 should be disposed of immediately. The FDA mentioned that the company has already reached out to "distributors, retailers and customers" via email to inform them of the recall. Customers who purchased this product can return it to retailers for a refund. One fifth of the recalled supply has already been returned to stores.

3,800 products were affected by the recall due to an "isolated manufacturing error." No adverse side effects have been reported as of February 19th. Symptoms should be reported to www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm. Customers with additional questions are encouraged to contact Nordic Naturals at customerservice@nordicnaturals.com or 888-294-7440.

For more information and to see photos of the recalled product visit FDA.gov.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.