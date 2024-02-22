Records Show Biden's Dog, Commander Bit Secret Service Members 24 Times

Newly released internal documents detail two dozen incidents of President Joe Biden's German Shepard Commander biting Secret Service agents before he was removed from the White House last fall.

The documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information request by researcher John Greenewald and posted on his website, The Black Vault.

Commander was involved in other biting incidents, but the documents released only covered the 24 incidents in which he bit Secret Service agents. The biting attacks occurred at the White House, Camp David, and Biden's two Delaware homes.

At least half of the agents bitten by Commander required medical attention.

The issue became so bad that the Secret Service had to make changes to how they did their job when Commander was present.

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present — please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible)," an assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Division said in an email. "We will continue to keep [redacted] in our sight but must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."

Commander was eventually removed from the White House and sent to live with other family members. This is the second time that one of Biden's dogs has had issues biting people. Biden's other German Shepard, Major, was also kicked out of the White House and sent to live with a family friend.