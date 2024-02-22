Taekwondo Instructor Allegedly Killed 7-Year-Old Student And His Parents

By Bill Galluccio

February 22, 2024

woman training,taekwondo,hands close-up
Photo: RunPhoto / The Image Bank / Getty Images

A taekwondo instructor in Australia is accused of killing one of his seven-year-old students and the boy's parents. Kwang Kyung Yoo allegedly strangled the boy and his 41-year-old mother, Min Cho, 41, at Lion's Taekwondo and Martial Arts Academy in Sydney after class on Monday (February 19).

Yoo then drove Cho's BMW to the family's home, where he allegedly stabbed Steven Cho, 39, to death. He then drove himself to the hospital with stab and slash wounds on his chest, arms, and abdomen. He told police officers he was attacked in a grocery store parking lot.

However, after the bodies were discovered the next day, Yoo was arrested at the hospital and is facing murder charges.

Investigators have yet to uncover a motive for the killings.

"It was out of the blue; it was something that wasn't forewarned; there was nothing that could've put a red flag up as far as we understand," Homicide Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said.

If convicted, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

