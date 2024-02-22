Toyota Recalls 280,000 Vehicles Because They May 'Creep Forward' In Neutral

Toyota is recalling 280,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potentially dangerous issue with the transmission. The recall includes 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus LX 600 vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said, "Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position."

"This can allow some engine power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash," Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota did not say if there were any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The car company said it would begin notifying owners about the problem in April and said they could take their vehicle to a dealership, where technicians would update the transmission's software to fix the issue.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.