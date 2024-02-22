WATCH: Massive Fireball Streaks Across The Sky In A Dozen States

A massive fireball lit up the night sky across a dozen states on Wednesday (February 21). The American Meteor Society said that it received 355 reports of a fireball in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia just before 7 p.m. ET.

The AMS estimated that the fireball traveled across central Pennsylvania, moving northeast across the night sky. Several people who saw the meteor said it broke into smaller pieces as it streaked across the sky.

There were no reports that the meteor struck the ground.

The AMS received eight videos and two photos capturing the bright fireball streaking across the sky.

Several people also shared videos on X, replying to a thread started by the Capital Weather Gang.

"Lots of reports of a large meteor streaking across skies north of DC about an hour ago. Anyone have video?" the group wrote on X.