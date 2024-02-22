WATCH: Massive Fireball Streaks Across The Sky In A Dozen States
By Bill Galluccio
February 22, 2024
A massive fireball lit up the night sky across a dozen states on Wednesday (February 21). The American Meteor Society said that it received 355 reports of a fireball in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia just before 7 p.m. ET.
The AMS estimated that the fireball traveled across central Pennsylvania, moving northeast across the night sky. Several people who saw the meteor said it broke into smaller pieces as it streaked across the sky.
There were no reports that the meteor struck the ground.
The AMS received eight videos and two photos capturing the bright fireball streaking across the sky.
Several people also shared videos on X, replying to a thread started by the Capital Weather Gang.
"Lots of reports of a large meteor streaking across skies north of DC about an hour ago. Anyone have video?" the group wrote on X.
Our security camera (Linden, VA) view of tonight’s meteor in Maryland. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/IFXqzG6NXs— Donald Bradner (@SirDonVII) February 22, 2024
Lots of reports of a large meteor streaking across skies north of DC about an hour ago. Anyone have video? https://t.co/x4DWOZWz2B— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 22, 2024
I captured it, barely. Not as good as the one I got last fall :-) pic.twitter.com/i6InmDeFJw— Steve Olsen (@SteveOlsen) February 22, 2024
Just seeing this now. Reviewed my upstairs camera that I have pointed to the NW sky for sunsets and meteors and looks like we caught this one in the bottom right of the video! @capitalweather https://t.co/mZXHEop405 pic.twitter.com/hOBF9Vyrzj— Richard Barnhill (@wolfpackwx) February 22, 2024