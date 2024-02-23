"'Soak City' (Remix) is still my favorite because of who I got to work with," 310babii tells iHeartRadio. "BlueBucksClan I listened to in school. Tyga is someone I look up to. Guys like Ohgeesy, Blueface, and Mustard have inspired me and they believe in me too."



310babii's new LP is a culmination of his hard work over the past year. Following the release of his debut EP Lottery Pick, the 18-year-old rapper began to pick up steam after "Soak City" became a hit on the airwaves and social media. The song grew so popular that it only took eight months for "Soak City" to reach Gold status according to the Recording Industry Association of America. He began to work on his debut album while he was still an active student in high school. In fact, the title of the album stems from the busy schedule he had while making the project.



"I titled my album Nights and Weekends because that's the only time I have to work on my music because I'm still in school right now," he says. "I know my demographic and I made this album for the kids who are staying true to my sound, but I still have some songs in there where I'm experimenting to let them know where I'm headed in the future."



In the past few months, 310 prepared fans for his album by dropping off singles like "Back It Up," "Stuck" featuring Kalan.Frfr and "Walk" with Luh Tyler and Cash Kidd. His new body of work has numerous features, but 310 also dreams of working with other artists in the future like Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Tyler the Creator, and Lil Yachty. "They're all curators of culture and take necessary risks as artists to push the lines on creativity," he says.



Listen to 310babii's debut album below.