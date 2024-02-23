AleXa Explores Toxic Relationship On New Single 'Sick'

AleXa shared her new song "sick" with fans during her performance back in December on the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour as the first solo Korean artist to take the stage, but now, the star has officially released the song to fans.

"sick" is a song about a toxic relationship as AleXa sings, "I suffocate, drown in my issues/ I've got issues/ Why won't you leave?/ I just don't get you," and then picks back up in the chorus with, "Boy, you make me sick/ It's too f***ing perfect/ I don't deserve it/ Losing my s***, and you make me sick/ Sick to my stomach/ I wanna vomit/ Kissing your lips."

The release of "sick" kicks off a new era for AleXa as the track explores a different sound for her, drawing inspiration from her early 2000's pop-punk roots, as well as artists like Avril Lavigne. In statement, she explained of the year ahead, "This era of my career feels like the most authentic version of myself. 'sick' is a departure from my previous releases, and I'm excited to share a side of me that is deeply connected to my pop-punk influences."

Fans can look forward to more new music from AleXa throughout 2024 as she is expect to release a series of new singles. Listen to AleXa's new song "sick" below.