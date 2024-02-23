Brittany Howard Opens Up About New Album 'What Now,' Red Flags And More

Brittany Howard recently released her brand new album, What Now, and in celebration, the Grammy-winner kept the celebration going during a special and intimate show for fans on Friday, February 23rd at New York City's Webster Hall.

What Now is Howard's second full-length solo album following 2019's Jaime. The new album showcases 12 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "Red Flag," "Prove It To You," "Power To Undo" and the title track "What Now."

During iHeartRadio LIVE with Brittany Howard, the singer/songwriter performed songs including "Red Flags," "Prove It To You," "I Don't," "Stay High" and "What Now." The star also opened up about her new album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Jonathan Clark.

Many of the songs on What Now were recorded a few years ago during the pandemic, and Brittany wasn't so sure they'd ever see the light of day — but she ultimately changed her mind and decided to make them into an album. She explained, "The idea kind of hit me like a truck. I was just like, 'Oh, I'm making an album.' I was just doing little demos just because that's what I do, what I've always done since I was 11. So, I was just doing my thing. I was just making little demos and they were like my journals. It's just how I was feeling that day, or something that's been on my mind. Then one day I was like, 'Oh, I have so much here. I should make an album.' So I reached out to Sean Everett, who I've worked with for the past three albums, and I was like, 'Hey, man, you want to make another album?' He said, 'Absolutely.' And it just kind of took off from there."