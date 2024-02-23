Eight People Killed In Head-On Collision Between Truck And Van

Eight men were killed in a head-on collision in a rural area of Madera County, California. The California Highway Patrol said that a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and slammed head-first into a GMC van transporting farmworkers.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed along with seven people in the van. An eighth person who was in the van survived and was taken to the hospital. No information was released about their condition.

Investigators said it appeared that most of the people who died in the crash were not wearing their seatbelts.

A second van, with family members of the farm workers, was following the van before the crash. The wife of the driver of the van involved in the crash was in the second van and witnessed the horrific crash.

Officials have not said what caused the driver of the pickup truck to cross into oncoming traffic.