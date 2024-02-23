French Montana Recruits Kanye West & Westside Gunn For 'Where They At'

French Montana's new collaboration with Kanye West and Westside Gunn has arrived.



On Friday, February 23, the Bronx native delivered his new single "Where They At" featuring Ye and the Griselda founder, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. The song begins with a recording of the Vultures rapper fighting off the paparazzi before Westside Gunn comes through with his introductory verse. Later on, French lays down his verse in between some of Ye's adlibs. "Where They At" is one of two fresh joint efforts with West that appears on the fifth and final edition of French's beloved mixtape series Mac & Cheese.