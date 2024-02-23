French Montana Recruits Kanye West & Westside Gunn For 'Where They At'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2024
French Montana's new collaboration with Kanye West and Westside Gunn has arrived.
On Friday, February 23, the Bronx native delivered his new single "Where They At" featuring Ye and the Griselda founder, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. The song begins with a recording of the Vultures rapper fighting off the paparazzi before Westside Gunn comes through with his introductory verse. Later on, French lays down his verse in between some of Ye's adlibs. "Where They At" is one of two fresh joint efforts with West that appears on the fifth and final edition of French's beloved mixtape series Mac & Cheese.
Mac & Cheese 5 comes with 21 fresh bangers including previously released singles like "Okay" featuring Lil Baby and "Millionaire Row" with Rick Ross & Meek Mill. The latter track first appeared on Rozay and Meek's joint album Too Good To Be True. French's latest mixtape also holds new collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, JID, 41, SAINt JHN, Buju Banton, Jeremih and more.
Hours before the album dropped, French dropped a preview of the visuals for the mixtape's first song "Dirty Bronx Intro" featuring Amber Run. The clip begins with audio from news reports about everything from his historic achievements to controversial stories like the shooting that occurred at a music video shoot in Miami last year.
Listen to the World Premiere of "Where They At" and stream the entire mixtape below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE