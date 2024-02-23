Maino Drops New Music With Young Thug Before Being Honored With His Own Day

The video was shot before Young Thug was arrested on RICO charges last year. Maino's new song arrived just hours before he was honored with his own day in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso designated August 16th as "Maino Day" during a ceremony at the Brooklyn Borough Hall. The proclamation was presented to the seasoned rapper, born Jermaine Coleman, "for his outstanding service and influence within the community."



“Hip-hop is more than a genre – it’s a way of healing, growing, and giving back to the neighborhoods that made us,” Reynoso said. “All over Brooklyn and beyond, Maino is recognized as an inspiration because he proves the power of hip-hop to bring us together through good times and bad. Maino Day will serve as a celebration of his legacy and a reminder to Brooklynites to never give up and never forget to spread love.”



"They gave me the opportunity to choose a day," Maino explained on Way Up With Angela Yee. "So I chose my mother's birthday, August 16th."



"Maino Day" will be known as a day of service for the youth going forward. The K.O.B. told Yee that he wants to host a kid-friendly block party with a stage for local artists. He also wants to use his official day to honor his late mom's birthday every year. Maino mourned the loss of his mother Lynette back in 2022.



Watch the music video for "Poetry" and see his explanation of "Maino Day" below.

