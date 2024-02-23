Men Out On Bond Accused Of Killing Woman, Dumping Body Near Lake

Authorities in Iowa said that two men who were out on bail were arrested for murdering 20-year-old Melody Hoffman. Officials found Hoffman's body at a picnic area at Amana Lily Lake on Sunday (February 18).

Investigators said she was kidnapped by McKinley Louisma, 23, and Dakota Van Patten, 18. Louisma told police that he was in an intimate relationship with Hoffman and another woman.

Authorities said the two men bound Hoffman's hands with duct tape and threw her in the trunk of their car. They drove to several locations before reaching Lily Lake, which is about 17 miles from the park.

Louisma admitted to assaulting Hoffman as she begged to be released. The autopsy report determined that her cause of death was strangulation.

Officials said that Louisma and Van Patten knew each other and were both allegedly involved in attacking a man in January. They were both released on bond.

Louisma and Van Patte were both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

A third man, Logan Kimpton, 18, was also arrested in the case and was charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He told police that he helped Lousima and Van Patte plan the murder but did not participate in the killing.