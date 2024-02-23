North Carolina Woman 'Happy And Surprised' After Huge Jackpot Win

A North Carolina woman who had a recent inkling that she was going to win a huge lottery prize surprised even herself when it turned out she was right.

Marlen Rios De Torres, of Durham, made her dreams come true when she picked up a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket from Harris Teeter on N.C. 54 West, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I just had a feeling like I was going to win big soon," she told lottery officials. "I could feel it."

Her prediction ended up coming to fruition when she found out she won a big portion of the $301,838 jackpot. Because the ticket she purchased was $5, she won 50% of the jackpot for a total of $153,919. Even though she had a feeling she would win sometime, it still came as a shock.

"I was very excited," she said. "Just happy and surprised."

Rios De Torres claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (February 21) where she took home a grand total of $110,054 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, she plans to use her winnings to help pay some bills.

"I know we'll be okay now," she said.