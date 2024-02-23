SZA Takes Fans On An Intergalactic Journey On New Song 'Saturn'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2024
SZA blasts off to a completely different planet on her new single.
On Thursday night, February 22, the TDE singer delivered her latest jam “Saturn.” The uplifting song sends fans to a whole new world where life is a lot better, at least in SZA’s mind. She first debuted the song in an exclusive performance a couple of weeks ago. During the 66th Grammy Awards, SZA delivered a lively set of her hits “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.” She premiered “Saturn” in a recorded set for a MasterCard ad that aired right after her performance. SZA formally dropped “Saturn” along with several versions of the song including a sped-up edition and the live rendition.
“Life's better on Saturn/Got to break this pattern of floating away,” SZA croons. “Find something worth saving/It's all for the taking/I always say.”
“Saturn” is produced by the Grammy award-winning crooner alongside Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Monsune. It serves as the first offering from SZA’s upcoming album LANA. The album started off as the deluxe version for her critically-acclaimed project SOS. However, the project has evolved into its own project that is set to arrive this year.
“It’s outtakes [from ‘SOS’] and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs," she told Variety last year. "It’s like a whole new project. It’s called Lana — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. Lana is really just the B-side of SOS.”
Listen to SZA’s new song above and relive her Grammy performance below.