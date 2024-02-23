SZA Takes Fans On An Intergalactic Journey On New Song 'Saturn'

“Life's better on Saturn/Got to break this pattern of floating away,” SZA croons. “Find something worth saving/It's all for the taking/I always say.”



“Saturn” is produced by the Grammy award-winning crooner alongside Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Monsune. It serves as the first offering from SZA’s upcoming album LANA. The album started off as the deluxe version for her critically-acclaimed project SOS. However, the project has evolved into its own project that is set to arrive this year.



“It’s outtakes [from ‘SOS’] and new stuff, too — I added a couple of songs," she told Variety last year. "It’s like a whole new project. It’s called Lana — my name but, it’s the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that that became my nickname for no reason. Lana is really just the B-side of SOS.”



Listen to SZA’s new song above and relive her Grammy performance below.